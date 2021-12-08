JulSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $1.02 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00057971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,168.56 or 1.00413668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

