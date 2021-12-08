K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.63

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.63 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.25). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.25), with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £76.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.63.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 99,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £174,326.25 ($231,171.26). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 207,270 shares of company stock worth $36,379,905.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.