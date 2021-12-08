K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.63

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.63 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.25). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.25), with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £76.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 189.63.
In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 99,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £174,326.25 ($231,171.26). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 207,270 shares of company stock worth $36,379,905.
K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.
Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.