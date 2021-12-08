Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report sales of $3.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 million to $13.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.36 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,460. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.