Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 15,428 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.