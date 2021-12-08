Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

ISCG opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

