Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011.

COIN opened at $286.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.97 and its 200-day moving average is $263.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.