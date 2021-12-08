Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 215,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $1,619,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.