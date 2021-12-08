Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,812,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,528,000. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 287,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37.

