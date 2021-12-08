Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,143 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

