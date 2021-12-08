Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

