Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

