Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53.

