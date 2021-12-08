Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

