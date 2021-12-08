Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

