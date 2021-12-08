Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after acquiring an additional 382,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.