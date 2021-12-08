KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.94.

AVB opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 235,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.