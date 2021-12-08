Kingdom Game 4.0 One Day Trading Volume Tops $953,606.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $953,606.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.05 or 0.08646603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00080149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.72 or 1.00045139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars.

