KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $27.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,272.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 29.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 303,545 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $39,088,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 7,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,828. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

