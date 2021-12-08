Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.