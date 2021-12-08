Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $105.72

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and traded as high as $112.70. Kubota shares last traded at $112.28, with a volume of 22,314 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

