Kuverit One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Kuverit has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $184,799.37 and approximately $34.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00229103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,636,935,493 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

