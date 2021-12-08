Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$37.87 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$30.28 and a 52-week high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.32.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

