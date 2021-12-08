Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.90.
LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$37.87 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$30.28 and a 52-week high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.32.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
