Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 9.2% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.84. 32,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,022,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $44,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

