Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 593.4% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 470,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

