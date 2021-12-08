Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.62. 6,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,348. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.