Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 374 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

