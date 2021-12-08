Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.53. 34,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $224.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

