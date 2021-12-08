Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 1,177 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 193,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,410,487. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

