Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,411,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 167,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 127,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

