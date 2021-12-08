Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 1.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,465. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

