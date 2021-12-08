Legacy Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 112,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.