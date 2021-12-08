Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 347,138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 207,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,233 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 572,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 3,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,487. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

