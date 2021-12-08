LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 2612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Specifically, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,900.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after buying an additional 731,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $121,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.