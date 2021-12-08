Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Up to $316.04

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $316.04, but opened at $326.89. Lennox International shares last traded at $326.59, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

