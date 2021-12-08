Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $450.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

