Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 568 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $398.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,334. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.58 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

