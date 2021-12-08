Liberum Capital Lowers Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 160

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price objective decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.19) to GBX 160 ($2.12) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Hays to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 195 ($2.59) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.39).

HAS opened at GBX 152.20 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.07. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.80 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.40).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

