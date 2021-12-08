Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genus (LON:GNS)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,740 ($76.12) target price on the stock.

GNS stock opened at GBX 5,031.67 ($66.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,362.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,390.03. Genus has a one year low of GBX 3,896 ($51.66) and a one year high of GBX 6,310 ($83.68).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

In other Genus news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($70.02), for a total value of £188,179.20 ($249,541.44). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($59.62) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($59,620.74).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

