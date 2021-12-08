Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.72).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 368.35 ($4.88) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 557.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.69 billion and a PE ratio of 32.60. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 229 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

