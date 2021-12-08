Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.05) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.39) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.59) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 216 ($2.86).

IAG opened at GBX 142.10 ($1.88) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.95).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

