Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of LTGHY opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Life Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.56.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
