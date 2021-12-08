Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $6,362,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $141.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,433. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.