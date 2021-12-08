Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $49.39

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.39, but opened at $51.82. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 19,695 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.98.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

