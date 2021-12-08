Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($325.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €295.60 ($332.13) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €275.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €260.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a 1 year low of €199.35 ($223.99) and a 1 year high of €297.20 ($333.93).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

