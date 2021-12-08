Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285,033 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 3.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.82% of Linde worth $1,270,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

