Lithium (LITH) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and $4.47 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,294,707 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

