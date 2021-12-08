Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.17. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,517 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.