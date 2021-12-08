Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

NYSE:LYV opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

