Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.