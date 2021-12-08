Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 724,001 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.